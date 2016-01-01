See All Dermatologists in Woodhaven, MI
Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO

Dermatology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO is a dermatologist in Woodhaven, MI. Dr. Abbasi completed a residency at Genesys Regl Med Ctr. He currently practices at Abbasi Dermatology and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abbasi Dermatology
    21401 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 675-0835
  2. 2
    Office is located in the Northville Square Bldg
    133 W Main St Ste 251, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 773-5305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareOregon
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Health Choice
  • Fidelis Care
  • Golden Rule
  • HAP Insurance
  • Health Net
  • HealthPlus
  • HealthPlus Amerigroup
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Husky Health
  • inHealth
  • INTotal Health
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Midwest Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • Ohio State University Health Plan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Priority Health
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wellcare of Georgia

About Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1083778690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Genesys Regl Med Ctr
Residency
Medical Education
  • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abbasi?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbasi to family and friends

Dr. Abbasi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abbasi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.