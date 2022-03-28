Overview

Dr. Samerah Razuman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Razuman works at Kidney Care Of The Treasure Coast in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.