Overview

Dr. Samer Thanavaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ramathibodi Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Thanavaro works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO and Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.