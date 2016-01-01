Dr. Samer Thanavaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanavaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Thanavaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Thanavaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ramathibodi Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 839-5522
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 150, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 669-2220
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 401, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2220
SSM Medical Group1551 Wall St Ste 430, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 669-2219
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samer Thanavaro, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619960606
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Ramathibodi Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thanavaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanavaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thanavaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thanavaro has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanavaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thanavaro speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanavaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanavaro.
