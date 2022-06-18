Dr. Samer Tawakkol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawakkol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Tawakkol, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Tawakkol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Tawakkol works at
Locations
Tawakkol Surgical LLC12121 Richmond Ave Ste 408, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 293-8307
Yuma Regional Medical Center2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-7846
Yuma Cancer Center2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He replaced my left hip with a ceramic hip replacement, due to the fact I'm allergic to metal..I will forever be grateful to him for relieving my pain. This surgery was at the end of 2013. No problems. Now my right hip is hurting from ostheoarthrits.
About Dr. Samer Tawakkol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1518937358
Education & Certifications
- Usc/Rancho Los Amigos Med Center
- University Ill
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawakkol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawakkol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawakkol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawakkol has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawakkol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tawakkol speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawakkol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawakkol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawakkol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawakkol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.