Overview

Dr. Samer Tawakkol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Tawakkol works at Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.