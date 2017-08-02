Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shihabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
I have been seeing Dr Shihabi for just over a year now and have found him to be the most patient, caring, and understanding doctor I have ever had. He guided me through 17 sessions of chemotherapy and 36 radiation treatments. He has answered every question I have had and always takes the time with me to understand our plan for the future. I just had my last chemo treatment today and am cancer free as of my last mammogram.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1730110768
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- St Luke's Medical Center
- St Luke's Medical Center|St Lukes Med Ctr
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr. Shihabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shihabi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shihabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shihabi works at
Dr. Shihabi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shihabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shihabi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shihabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shihabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shihabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shihabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.