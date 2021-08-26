Dr. Samer Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Schuman, MD
Dr. Samer Schuman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Chancellor Ctr Medonc4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Dr. Schuman is an amazing surgeon! When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, he met with me to discuss the procedure and was very patient listening to my concerns. The surgery went great - he removed all the cancer!! I highly recommend Dr. Schuman and his staff - they are wonderful!!
- English, French
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- American University of Beirut
Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuman speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.
