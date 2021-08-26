See All Oncologists in Newburgh, IN
Overview

Dr. Samer Schuman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Schuman works at Chancellor Ctr Medonc in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Chancellor Ctr Medonc
    4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 842-2210

  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Schuman?

    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Schuman is an amazing surgeon! When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, he met with me to discuss the procedure and was very patient listening to my concerns. The surgery went great - he removed all the cancer!! I highly recommend Dr. Schuman and his staff - they are wonderful!!
    Lori — Aug 26, 2021
    • Oncology
    • English, French
    • 1588875009
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • George Washington University Hospital
    • American University of Beirut
    Dr. Samer Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuman works at Chancellor Ctr Medonc in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Schuman’s profile.

    Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

