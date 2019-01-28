Dr. Renno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samer Renno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Renno, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Butler County Health Care Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Renno works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.6901 N 72nd St Ste 2244, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-3535
-
2
Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.800 Mercy Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 388-2810
-
3
Hematology Oncology Consultants PC4508 38th St Ste 120, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 562-2261
-
4
Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.110 N 29th St Ste 101, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 572-3535
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Butler County Health Care Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renno?
Dr. Renno assisted in treating my dads cancer. He provided excellent care and was always available to answer questions. He made my mother feel at ease during the process and was helpful in getting prior authorizations for new treatments. As a physician, I trusted Dr. Renno and his team to take care of my own family memeber. I am very statisfied with his care and will continue to refer my patients to Dr. Renno in the future.
About Dr. Samer Renno, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1588758312
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renno works at
Dr. Renno has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Neutropenia and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renno speaks Arabic and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Renno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.