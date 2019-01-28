Overview

Dr. Samer Renno, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Butler County Health Care Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Renno works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, Columbus, NE and Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Neutropenia and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.