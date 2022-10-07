Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajjoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD
Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave Ste 204, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4400
St. George Ambulatory Clinic12251 S 80th Ave Ste 1780, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Very down to earth and explains everything in plain terms. Highly recommended.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1891920120
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Pinnacle Health Hospitals
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Washington University In St. Louis
- General Surgery
