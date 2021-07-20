Dr. Obid accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Miami Beach
- Dr. Samer Obid, MD
Dr. Samer Obid, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Obid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
Dr. Obid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (786) 437-0390
-
2
Marwan Obid M.d.951 W 23RD ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (305) 585-5215
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- AvMed
- Capital Healthplan
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Obid?
best doctor! saved my life and very knowledgable
About Dr. Samer Obid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235592106
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obid works at
Dr. Obid speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Obid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.