Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Medical Group6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5598Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5608Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Medical Group3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-5615Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Nahkle. He is very dialed-in. I have hashimotos hypothyroidism with some atypical conditions, such as t4 resistance. He has been the only doctor to diagnose and treat my condition properly. He seems highly intelligent and knows his field. I think he comes across reserved, but in my experience, is highly proficient.
About Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841281771
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital-Bronx|University Of Ne Med Center
- Damascus University|St Barnabas Medical Center
- University Of Damascus|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakhle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhle has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.