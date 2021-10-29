See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nakhle works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Medical Group
    6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5598
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Medical Group
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5608
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Medical Group
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5615
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 29, 2021
    I like Dr Nahkle. He is very dialed-in. I have hashimotos hypothyroidism with some atypical conditions, such as t4 resistance. He has been the only doctor to diagnose and treat my condition properly. He seems highly intelligent and knows his field. I think he comes across reserved, but in my experience, is highly proficient.
    John H — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841281771
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Health Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital-Bronx|University Of Ne Med Center
    Internship
    • Damascus University|St Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Nakhle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakhle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakhle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakhle works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nakhle’s profile.

    Dr. Nakhle has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

