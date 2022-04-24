Overview

Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mossallam works at Associates in Women's Health in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.