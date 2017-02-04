See All Pediatricians in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Khaznadar works at Orlando Pediatrics in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Pediatrics
    800 N Rose Ave Ste 800, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khaznadar?

    Feb 04, 2017
    I love the attention he gave my 1 year old son. He knew how to calm my son when he was scared to be checked. Very great with children. He does not waste anytime if referrals are needed. Explained to me really well what was going on with my son. Makes sure the prescription gets to the pharmacy by the time you leave his office. He said if to call him if anything. I am glad to have him as my son's doctor.
    Melissa Morales in Orlando, FL — Feb 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khaznadar to family and friends

    Dr. Khaznadar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khaznadar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD.

    About Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023078557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital|St Louis University School Of Med|University Hosps And Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Missouri Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaznadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaznadar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaznadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaznadar works at Orlando Pediatrics in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khaznadar’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaznadar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaznadar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaznadar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaznadar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.