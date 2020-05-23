Dr. Samer Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IN
- Dyer
- Dr. Samer Kassar, MD
Dr. Samer Kassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Kassar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kassar works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Neurology Associates PC1100 Joliet St Ste 201, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 836-2096
-
2
Midwest Neurology Associates1001 Main St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 836-2096
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Huntington's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pseudobulbar Affect
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassar?
Another doctor told me I had lymphoma because I had something on my optic nerve behind my eye. I went to Dr. Kassar for a second opinion. He did more test. Here I am 3 years later, I'm not blind, I'm still alive and I have a fatty tissue on my optic nerve that sometimes gets some inflammation from my autoimmune disorder, I have a Lupus anticoagulant. Sometimes it does not want to be nice LOL. That's just life.
About Dr. Samer Kassar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902839525
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Damascus University, Syria
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassar works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.