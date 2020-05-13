See All Psychiatrists in Hemet, CA
Dr. Samer Kamal, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samer Kamal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. 

Dr. Kamal works at Riverside County Mental Health in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forensic Fsp (itt) - Mid County Op
    650 N STATE ST, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 791-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Schizophrenia
Psychosis
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Schizophrenia

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Samer Kamal, MD
About Dr. Samer Kamal, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649458977
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samer Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kamal works at Riverside County Mental Health in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kamal’s profile.

Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Psychosis, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

