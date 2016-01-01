Dr. Samer Jifi-Bahlool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jifi-Bahlool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Jifi-Bahlool, MD
Dr. Samer Jifi-Bahlool, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from TISHREEN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3084
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- 1881621118
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- TISHREEN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jifi-Bahlool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jifi-Bahlool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jifi-Bahlool has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jifi-Bahlool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
