Overview

Dr. Samer Jifi-Bahlool, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from TISHREEN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Jifi-Bahlool works at Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.