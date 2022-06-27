Dr. Samer Homsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Homsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Homsi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Homsi?
Best pulmonologist I have seen. He makes sure you understand what he is telling you and takes his time to do tell you what to expect.
About Dr. Samer Homsi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1366604902
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Homsi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Homsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homsi has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Homsi speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.