Dr. Samer Homsi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Samer Homsi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Homsi works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Pneumonia
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Systemic Sclerosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blastomycosis
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cryptococcosis
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Goodpasture's Disease
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Still's Disease
Swine Flu
Thyroid Cancer
Tuberculosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Valley Fever
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wegener's Granulomatosis

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 27, 2022
Best pulmonologist I have seen. He makes sure you understand what he is telling you and takes his time to do tell you what to expect.
Pam Salmon — Jun 27, 2022
  Pulmonary Disease
  English, Arabic
  Male
  1366604902
  Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Dr. Samer Homsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Homsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Homsi works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Homsi’s profile.

Dr. Homsi has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

