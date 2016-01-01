Dr. Samer Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Hassan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
Cancer Care Associates4301 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 631-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Clinton
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samer Hassan, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033421284
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
