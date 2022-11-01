Overview

Dr. Samer Hasan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Hasan works at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.