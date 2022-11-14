Dr. Samer Hafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Hafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Hafi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Locations
Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hafi takes time with me, answers all my questions and is very well informed in his speciality. I have complete confidence in him and highly recommend him. One of the nice asides is that he is very personable; warm and kind.
About Dr. Samer Hafi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144486945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
