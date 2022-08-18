See All Neurosurgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (129)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ghostine works at UCR Health in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucr Health
    4510 Brockton Ave Ste 365, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 397-6881
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1316150600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center|Complex Spine Surgery - Cedars Sinai|Complex Spine Surgery-Cedars Sinai
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghostine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghostine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghostine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghostine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghostine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghostine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghostine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

