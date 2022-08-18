Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghostine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ghostine works at
Locations
Ucr Health4510 Brockton Ave Ste 365, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 397-6881Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ghostine is extremely kind and empathetic. I went from having severe sciatic pain to having none after surgery.
About Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1316150600
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center|Complex Spine Surgery - Cedars Sinai|Complex Spine Surgery-Cedars Sinai
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghostine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghostine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghostine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghostine speaks Arabic and French.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghostine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghostine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghostine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghostine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.