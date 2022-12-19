Dr. Samer Garas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Garas, MD
Dr. Samer Garas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
St. Vincent's Cardiology1824 King St Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology - Southside4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Samer Garas, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Garas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Garas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.