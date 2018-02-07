Overview

Dr. Samer Fakhri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Fakhri works at Angela Vo, MPAS, PA-C in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.