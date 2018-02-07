Dr. Samer Fakhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Fakhri, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Fakhri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Fakhri works at
Locations
-
1
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
-
2
Houston Plastics Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 2290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 777-4687
-
3
Kelsey-seybold Clinic-11511 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 325-7171
-
4
Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 791-0700Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fakhri?
Dr. Fakhri treated both me and my wife and solved a breathing issue for my wife that had gone undiagnosed for years, He is one of the best.
About Dr. Samer Fakhri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1144261587
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mcgill University Health Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakhri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakhri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakhri works at
Dr. Fakhri speaks Arabic and French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.