Dr. Samer Fahoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Fahoum, MD is a Pulmonologist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Fahoum works at
Locations
North Texas Pulmonary Critical Care - Las Colinas6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 310, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (469) 923-6775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Pulmonary Critical Care - Irving6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 923-6762
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great dr. And I feel comfortable going there.
About Dr. Samer Fahoum, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1548375827
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- State University New York Downstate Medical Center Brooklyn
- Damascus University
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
