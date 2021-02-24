See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO

Neurosurgery
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctorate of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Elfallal works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5F, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 684-9488
    Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston - Kingwood
    22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405 Bldg B, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 24, 2021
    He performed a miracle brain surgery on my wife. God's hands were with this surgeon during the entire operation.
    Ed — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1700047412
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia, Complex Spine
    Residency
    • Garden City/Oakwood, Neurosurgical
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctorate of Osteopathy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfallal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elfallal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elfallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elfallal has seen patients for Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfallal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfallal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfallal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfallal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfallal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

