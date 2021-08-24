Overview

Dr. Samer Eldeiry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Eldeiry works at AMC Community Division The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.