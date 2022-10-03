Overview

Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Cabbabe works at Cabbabe Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.