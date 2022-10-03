Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabbabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Locations
Cabbabe Plastic Surgery10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 281B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MercyCare Health Plans
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cabbage is an outstanding doctor! For as busy as he is, I did not feel like he was rushed to get to the next patient. He took the time to get to know me, and to listen to what I wanted to have done. He discussed the approach he would take in order to achieve the best possible outcome. He exceeded my expectations and totally changed my body. He is truly an artist, and I can’t thank him enough for making me feel sexy again. Bravo Dr. Cabbabe!!!
About Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Emory University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School Of Med Program
- Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabbabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabbabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabbabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabbabe speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabbabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabbabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabbabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabbabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.