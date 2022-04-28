Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Rochester Medical Group3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-6000
Michigan Healthcare Professnls27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 399-4400
Oakland Medical Group PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 399-4400
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Recently started regimen for advanced prostate cancer. He communicates openly and has the demeanor of an old time country doctor. He is well respected by the team which is treating me and I have to agree.&
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ballouz works at
