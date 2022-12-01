Overview

Dr. Samer Bahu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bahu works at Michigan Ear Nose and Throat Associates in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.