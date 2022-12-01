Dr. Samer Bahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Bahu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Bahu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Michigan ENT44200 Woodward Ave Ste 201, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 334-9490
Michigan ENT7210 N Main St Ste 108, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-8450
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 334-9490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the care I got from Dr. Bahu. I feel very confident in how he diagnosed my health issues. I thought he was very thorough in his treatment, explained it well, and laid out his plan for continued care. I had been to the hospital the previous night for the same problem and I feel he did a much job of treating my condition. His office got me into his practice the same day.
About Dr. Samer Bahu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
