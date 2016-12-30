Dr. Samer Attar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Attar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samer Attar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Took his time with me, explained things thoroughly, gave me clear options. My first visit, I got a strong sense of a competent, caring doctor, very relieved to have found him.
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Attar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attar speaks Dutch and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Attar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attar.
