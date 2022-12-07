Dr. Alamir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samer Alamir, MD
Dr. Samer Alamir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They completed their residency with Metrohealth Med Center
Westlake Office28871 Center Ridge Rd Ste 101, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2130
- UH St. John Medical Center
Kelly is the glue that holds this practice together. She is incredible. All the providers are amazing as well but Kelly is awesome.
