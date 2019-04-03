Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaiti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Alaiti works at
Locations
Suzanne Haeri DDS1100 S LA CIENEGA BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 854-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alaiti is, by far, the best dermatologist I have seen. Caring, professional, thorough and personable are the adjectives that describe him the best. His staff is great and his facility clean, orderly and fully equipped with the most modern and effective treatment options. I drive an hour and a half, past hundreds of other dermatologists just to see him. He is that good.
About Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Illinois College Med
- University Ill Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Alaiti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaiti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alaiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alaiti speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaiti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaiti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaiti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaiti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.