Dr. Samer Al-Shurieki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Al-Shurieki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Al-Shurieki works at
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 5, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 608-4103
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr, made sure i understood everything he was doing and he took the time to listen and i could tell that he gives his patients excellent care
About Dr. Samer Al-Shurieki, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578546784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Al-Shurieki works at
