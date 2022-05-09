Dr. Samer Al-Khudari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khudari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Al-Khudari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Al-Khudari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Rush Medic and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Rush Oak Park Medical Building610 S Maple Ave Ste 3700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6430
-
2
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
3
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been working with Dr. Al-Khudari for several years! I have several health issues and know I am well taken care of!!
About Dr. Samer Al-Khudari, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1699942177
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- Rush Medic
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khudari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Khudari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khudari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Khudari has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khudari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Khudari speaks Arabic.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khudari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khudari.
