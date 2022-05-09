Overview

Dr. Samer Al-Khudari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Rush Medic and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Khudari works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.