Dr. Samer Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Abbas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Abbas works at
Locations
Community Care Network9120 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4473
Cardiovascular Associates7217 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, IN 46324 Directions (219) 554-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am totally appalled that anyone would rate this doctor under a 5 he is a very busy man that goes over and above for his patience's. I myself have seen him and he is very direct as to what he can and can not do for you. I have seen family members insult him when he is speaking and he has said hello to them and ask their name. He is kind and let them speak. I have taken my father to him. He and associate Dr Alexander made it clear to me they could not remove an IVC filter I had and sent me to a Very Good Dr. in Chicago IL. It saved my life. That's an excellent team. My filter had penetrted the walls of my IVC vein. Thank you.
About Dr. Samer Abbas, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbas speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.