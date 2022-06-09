Overview

Dr. Sameh Ward, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Pain Medicine Associates in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN and Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.