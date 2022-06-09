Dr. Sameh Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameh Ward, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Medicine Associates PC101 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 392-6690
-
2
Mountain States Health Alliance2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6690
-
3
Bristol Urological Associates P.c.350 Blountville Hwy Ste 105, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
I had to have a injection in my spine. Did awesome job. Told me everything he was going to do. Did awesome job... He explain everything to me!!very happy.
About Dr. Sameh Ward, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215987938
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.