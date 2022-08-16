Overview

Dr. Sameh Wanis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wanis works at Miracles ObGyn in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.