Dr. Sameh Toma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameh Toma, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Triangle Medical Center400 Ashville Ave Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-1680
Nash OB-GYN Associates600 New Waverly Pl, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 678-6900
Nccrm1517 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (919) 233-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toma?
Dr Toma is an excellent fertility doctor. He does what he can to make sure you have success. He is straight with the truth and doesn't try to lead you down a road that won't lead to a baby. He is willing to work with you and do everything possible to ensure success, he isn't just about padding his pockets like most other doctors I have seen. The wait can be a bit longer than you might expect, but that is because he takes the time to ensure you are taken care of and all questions answered.
About Dr. Sameh Toma, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Luther Talbert
- U NC Chapel Hill-U NC Hosps
- U NC at Chapel Hill Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- North Carolina State University College of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.