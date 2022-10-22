Dr. Sayfo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameh Sayfo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameh Sayfo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Sayfo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3278
-
2
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayfo?
Dr. Sayfo put stents in both legs. While working on the stents he spotted a cancer cell on my right lung. He worked very hard to get me in for surgery ASAP and saved my life. I can't say enough good things about this man. He is indeed a very good Doctor blessed by God.
About Dr. Sameh Sayfo, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144481367
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayfo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayfo works at
Dr. Sayfo has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayfo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayfo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayfo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayfo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayfo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.