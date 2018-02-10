Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragheb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Upper Saddle River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hospital- Cornell University
Dr. Ragheb works at
Locations
-
1
Sameh Ragheb MD345 State Rt 17 Ste 18, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458 Directions (201) 312-8665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragheb?
Been with Dr.Ragheb for over 6 years now. Only doctor I have ever felt comfortable with. Always there when I need him. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295769404
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital- Cornell University
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragheb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragheb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragheb works at
Dr. Ragheb speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragheb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragheb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragheb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragheb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.