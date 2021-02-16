Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosaed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 The City Dr S Fl 2, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
UCI Ophthalmology Group850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Missed is a wonderful Physician. She took the best care of my Mother who had severe glaucoma and now takes care of me. She is top notch with a caring manner.
About Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
