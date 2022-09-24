Dr. Mobarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameh Mobarek, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameh Mobarek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Mobarek works at
Locations
North Carolina Heart and Vascular1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 387-3260
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh)2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-5380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Carolina Heart and Vascular11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 303A, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 570-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother’s cardiologist for over 22 years. Very personable and ensures he and team address all questions/concerns of the entire family. Highly recommend him. He takes time to visit his patients and review reports whenever they visit the hospital. It is just an extreme pleasure and comfort to know that he is providing the medical care for Mom’s heart!
About Dr. Sameh Mobarek, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobarek works at
Dr. Mobarek has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mobarek speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.