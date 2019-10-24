See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.

Dr. Lamiy works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Long QT Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology
    818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 302, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 724-3473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Piedmont McDuffie

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Long QT Syndrome

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Extrasystoles Perodactyly Robin Sequence Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2019
    Dr. Lamiy is the reason I am still alive today. Wish he was still in Lexington as I would still be a patient of his. Bless you my friend and thanks again.
    Michael H. Palmer — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952375537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Mercy Hosp & Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Temple Univ Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamiy works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lamiy’s profile.

    Dr. Lamiy has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

