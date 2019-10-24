Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD
Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 302, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-3473
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Dr. Lamiy is the reason I am still alive today. Wish he was still in Lexington as I would still be a patient of his. Bless you my friend and thanks again.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952375537
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Mercy Hosp & Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Temple Univ Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Lamiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamiy has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.