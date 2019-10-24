Overview

Dr. Sameh Lamiy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Lamiy works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Long QT Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.