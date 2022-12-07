See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sameh Labib, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sameh Labib, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (191)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sameh Labib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Labib works at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
10 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
10 (120)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Physical Therapy LLC
    1968 Hawks Ln Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
  2. 2
    Emory Sports Medicine Center
    59 Executive Park South NE # 1000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labib?

    Dec 07, 2022
    I had a full Achilles tear on January 2022 and was referred to Dr.Labib through the Emory network. Starting with the MSK building, you can tell this is the best of the best. You’ll be able to tell this is a trusted place by the names on the jerseys you’ll see along the walls. Not to mention, the hawks have a practice gym here. It was easy to get an appointment Dr. Labib and he explained to me the reasons for a tear, the treatment, and the recovery timeline. On that day, I was quickly scheduled for my surgery just three days later. After surgery, I had 3-4 appointments in which they continued to check the surgery’s success and my progress. Truth-be-told I only spoke to Dr. Labib for a combined 15-20 minutes from start to finish but you will definitely get a top notch surgeon. I can certainly recommend MSK and Dr. Labib.
    Emmanuel — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sameh Labib, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sameh Labib, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labib to family and friends

    Dr. Labib's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labib

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sameh Labib, MD.

    About Dr. Sameh Labib, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962518969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGill U Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • McGill U Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ain-Shams U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameh Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labib works at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Labib’s profile.

    Dr. Labib has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Labib speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sameh Labib, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.