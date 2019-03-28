Overview

Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Gaballa works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Pancytopenia and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.