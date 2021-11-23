Overview

Dr. Sameh Elias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Advanced Medical Care in Union City, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.