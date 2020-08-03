Overview

Dr. Sameh Arebi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Arebi works at Mercy Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.