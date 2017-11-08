Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palkhiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Palkhiwala works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical2202 Steinway St Fl 1, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (347) 242-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palkhiwala?
Very friendly staff. Amazing doctor. Took his time addressed all of our concerns. Definitely recommended.
About Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013053461
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palkhiwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palkhiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palkhiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palkhiwala works at
Dr. Palkhiwala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palkhiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palkhiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palkhiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palkhiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palkhiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.