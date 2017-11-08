See All Cardiologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD

Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Palkhiwala works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical
    2202 Steinway St Fl 1, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 242-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013053461
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palkhiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palkhiwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palkhiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palkhiwala works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palkhiwala’s profile.

    Dr. Palkhiwala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palkhiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palkhiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palkhiwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palkhiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palkhiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

