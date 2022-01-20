Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallapureddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology4101 KIRKPATRICK LN, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 222-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Tallapureddy today. I was very happy with her bedside manner. She presented herself as exceedingly caring, open and informative, and spent a good amount of time with me and my husband to discuss my medical issues. She took a proactive approach and was exacting in her recommendations for follow up. The entire staff was wonderful. I look forward to seeing her again.
About Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- UConn
