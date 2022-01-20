See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Tallapureddy works at North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology
    4101 KIRKPATRICK LN, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 222-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 20, 2022
    I had my first visit with Dr. Tallapureddy today. I was very happy with her bedside manner. She presented herself as exceedingly caring, open and informative, and spent a good amount of time with me and my husband to discuss my medical issues. She took a proactive approach and was exacting in her recommendations for follow up. The entire staff was wonderful. I look forward to seeing her again.
    Courtney Scott — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669642799
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UConn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallapureddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tallapureddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tallapureddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tallapureddy works at North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tallapureddy’s profile.

    Dr. Tallapureddy has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallapureddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallapureddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallapureddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallapureddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallapureddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

