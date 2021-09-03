Dr. Sameera Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameera Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameera Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
-
1
Sameera Syed, MD70 Hilltop Rd, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 934-0043
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener. And take her time.
About Dr. Sameera Syed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
