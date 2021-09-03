See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Sameera Syed, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sameera Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. 

Dr. Syed works at Sameera Syed, MD in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sameera Syed, MD
    70 Hilltop Rd, Ramsey, NJ 07446 (201) 934-0043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Sep 03, 2021
    Good listener. And take her time.
    — Sep 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sameera Syed, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073020962
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
