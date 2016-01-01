See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Azeem works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Separation Anxiety

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  English
  Female
  1760897243
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Azeem works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Azeem’s profile.

Dr. Azeem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

