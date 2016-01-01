Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Azeem works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azeem?
About Dr. Sameera Azeem, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1760897243
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Azeem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azeem works at
Dr. Azeem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.